MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A partial collapse of a high-rise building prompted a huge emergency response early Thursday near Miami Beach.

According to Miami Dade Fire Rescue’s Twitter account, dozens of units responded around 3 a.m. to the scene on 88th Street in the Surfside community.

“Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the tweet said.

What You Need To Know 12-story Champlain Tower condo building sustained partially collapse early Thursday



Dozens of units responded; Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue



No immediate reports of injuries or casualties

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue. The building, built in 1981, houses about 100 condo units.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

“We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department. “What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed.”

The collapse sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust.

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building. The department has yet to say what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

The building address is 8777 Collins Avenue, according to Surfside police.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.