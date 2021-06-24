EDGEWATER, Fla. — Residents in some areas of Edgewater should boil their water after a large water main break, city officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Many homes and businesses lost water service completely or reported a significant drop in water pressure, officials said.

The water main break occurred on Mango Tree Drive in the area of Park Avenue in Edgewater.

The boil water notice was in effect for residents and businesses North of State Road 442/Indian River Boulevard from Riverside Drive to 10th Street and North of State Road 442/Indian River Boulevard from Riverside Drive to Interstate-95. All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled, officials said.