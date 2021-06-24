ORLANDO, Fla. — With federal unemployment benefits ending this weekend in the Sunshine State, a Central Florida food bank is preparing to provide hunger relief to families in need.

Kelly Quintero, Second Harvest Food Bank director of advocacy and government relations said the nonprofit plans to help its food pantry partners.

“We were really anticipating to see an increase search for food when it comes to our pantries but we’ve been preparing for this for about a month,” Quintero said. “Making sure that our pantries that know their communities have the food that they need (because) they uniquely know their communities way more intimately than we do and that’s how it works for us.”

Quintero also said they also plan to help people enroll in SNAP so they can receive nutritional assistance.

The nonprofit's organizers say anyone who loses federal unemployment benefits could receive more SNAP benefits as a result.

“Yes, it would affect the amount of the SNAP benefit because DCF looks at the amount of income that comes in the household,” Vangie Booth, the nonprofit’s SNAP Capacity Advisor, Lead Benefits, Connection Specialist, said in a statement. “So if the Unemployment Benefit stops then the household may qualify for higher SNAP benefits after June. Unemployment Benefits are considered income, or in this case it is considered loss of income.”

Rachel Wilson, 39, was one of the thousands who received assistance with SNAP enrollment from Second Harvest.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said.

A hairdresser, she lost half her clientele because of the pandemic and found it difficult to feed her children.

“I was stretching $60 to $80 dollars every three weeks between the three of us,” Wilson said.

After she received SNAP in May, she said she doesn’t worry about feeding her family.

“It went from hysterical crying because I didn’t know what to do to hysterical crying because there was finally relief,” Wilson said.

Quintero said there are currently an estimated 800,000 people in Central Florida enrolled in SNAP, which is about 170,000 higher than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.