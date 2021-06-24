TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Commission unveiled a new addition to Tavares — one that will recognize the colonial patriots who fought for this country's freedom.

What You Need To Know New Liberty Tree unveiled in Tavares



The tree is dedicated to colonial patriots



Commissioner Sean Parks hopes other liberty trees will be planted across the county

John Crane and a group gathered outside the Lake County Administration Building were feeling patriotic.

“It’s important that we all remember what America’s all about and what’s good about America,” said Crane, whose fourth great-grandfather was in Sons of Liberty.

Crane’s ancestors had a rich history in Boston during the American Revolution.

“Ultimately, organizations such as the Sons of Liberty formed and my fourth great-grandfather was one of them,” he said.

The Sons of Liberty used the original Liberty Tree in Boston as a place to gather. Now, a new Liberty Tree stands in Tavares.

“A symbol of the American Revolution and what those people fought for and what they have given us,” Crane said.

Always fascinating to learn some history! The Lake County Commission dedicated a liberty tree today in Tavares. The original Liberty Tree is in Boston: John Crane’s 4th great-grandfather was in Sons of Liberty and would gather at the original tree. More @MyNews13 #News13Lake pic.twitter.com/32ZuWIfmjM — Marisa Silvas (@MarisaSilvasTV) June 24, 2021

Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks spearheaded the tree planting and dedication.

“We just wanted to do something symbolic, as a community in Lake County, to recognize that we have an incredible blessing in the liberties that come with this country,” said Parks, who represents District 2 in Lake County.

The bald cypress tree stands about 14 feet tall right now, but it can grow to be hundreds of feet tall and live for 4,000 years.

“Long live our republic and hopefully our republic will continue for thousands of years as well,” Parks said.

Crane says he thinks his fourth great-grandfather would be proud to be recognized.

“My family had a small part in the Revolution, but there were thousands and thousands of others who participated, and they all need to be remembered,” Crane said.

“The message is also talk to people like Mr. Crane," Parks said. "There’s something you can definitely learn, there’s something that will make you thankful."

Parks said the hope is that other liberty trees will be planted throughout Lake County in years to come around the Fourth of July.