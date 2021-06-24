The United States will likely not meet President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal of having 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot against COVID-19 — but that doesn’t mean the White House will let up on its vaccination push, Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a virtually-assembled group of volunteers, company leaders and grassroots organizers who joined the administration’s month-long vaccination push



Harris said while the work of the volunteers and partners is "making a difference," she stressed the need to continue the work in the days and weeks to come



As the pace of vaccinations begins to slow nationwide, more companies announced renewed or new partnerships with the White House in an effort to boost shots



Panera Bread will offer free bagels to vaccinated individuals between July 2-4; GoPuff will award $100,000 in credits to volunteers at community college pop-up events

In fact, she said, it means the opposite.

“The impact of your work is real. The proof is in the progress,” Harris said Thursday, addressing a virtually-assembled group of volunteers, company leaders and grassroots organizers who joined the administration’s month-long push to get Americans vaccinated.

“But of course, we are not done,” the vice president continued. “This weekend is the final push of our month of action, so we need you to keep doing what you have been doing.”

The administration’s "National Month of Action,” announced by the White House in early June, saw companies offer everything from free rides to vaccination sites to sweepstakes for free cruises, plane tickets and more. The White House also supported COVID-19 vaccine initiatives at the state and local levels, including a partnership with colleges and universities to host pop-up vaccination events.

“I know it takes a lot to do what you’ve done already, but it's making a difference,” Harris said. “So please keep knocking on doors, keep signing people up for appointments, and keep letting people know that the support is out there, and let them know about it.”

As the pace of vaccinations begins to slow nationwide, more companies announced renewed or new partnerships with the White House in an effort to boost shots. The White House keeps a running list of vaccine incentives on an official government website.

On Wednesday, fast-casual restaurant chain Panera announced that customers with proof of vaccination can receive a free bagel of their choice from participating locations between July 2-4.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary wrote in a statement. “We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

Another partnership unveiled on Wednesday came from the on-demand delivery service GoPuff, which will award $100,000 in credits to select community college and university vaccination pop-up events across the country.

The initiative kicked off at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday.

“Gopuff is thrilled to support the White House National Action Month,” Daniel Folkman, Gopuff SVP of business, wrote in a statement. “Gopuff started on a college campus, and we are proud to be able to support students and schools across the country as we work together to drive vaccinations in local communities and among students across the U.S.”

Gopuff is specifically targeting people between the ages of 12-39, a group which has lower vaccination rates than older demographics.

Earlier this week, administration officials said they were redoubling their focus on vaccinating younger Americans aged 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously over the past month even as shots have become more available, with fewer than 300,000 Americans now getting their first dose per day on average.

It’s not only the partnerships and incentives that will continue through July 4 and beyond, Harris noted on Thursday.

Harris will travel to Detroit next week as part of her national “We Can Do This” vaccination tour that has already seen the vice president visit Georgia and South Carolina.

And Harris is hardly the only member of the administration making in-person appearances to discuss the White House’s vaccination efforts.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have separately toured the country to promote the vaccines, with Dr. Biden traveling to COVID-19 vaccine sites in Florida on Thursday as part of the tour.

Emhoff was in Chicago for a similar event on Wednesday.

Next week, Dr. Biden and Emhoff are set to visit Texas and Arizona together in a joint effort to “reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” per the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.