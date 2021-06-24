ORLANDO, Fla. — Off the busy streets of Parramore, just a block or so from Camping World Stadium, a vinyl and record lover’s dream can be found.

What You Need To Know Ed Smith owns and operates Re-Runz records



It houses vintage vinyl that specializing in jazz, soul and more



He has a large collection that music lovers will swoon over

Ed Smith owns and operates Re-Runz records, a vintage vinyl store specializing in jazz, soul, funk, and rock and roll. Smith himself has collected and listened to vinyl since he was a teen back in the 1950s and he also has played in jazz bands around the country in every decade since the 1960s.

He opened Re-Runz vintage vinyl shop three years ago in hopes that he could share his love of vinyl and music with the community.

And even though in the past year he and other small-business owners were dealing with the pandemic, he says his customer base has remained strong.

He has a large collection the music lovers can check out in his store four days a week. Just head to his website to see more on store hours.