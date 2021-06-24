Britney Spears delivered a lengthy and powerful statement to a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday, condemning the court-enforced conservatorship that has controlled the vast majority of her life and finances for the past 13 years.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the courthouse, cheering for the pop star to be released from the conservatorship she termed “abusive” during her testimony.

Spears’ words garnered attention not only from her loyal fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, but from other high-profile members of Hollywood as well.

Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears in the early 2000s before the couple split in 2002, took to social media on Wednesday evening to write: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Timberlake issued an apology to the “Circus” singer following a New York Times documentary entitled “Framing Britney Spears,” which showed fans a series of moments in the wake of the couple’s highly publicized breakup that did not paint Timberlake in a positive light.

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” Timberlake added in Wednesday’s statement, an apparent reference to Spears’ allegation that her conservatorship forced her to be implanted with an intrauterine device (IUD) and will not allow her to remove the device. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Other celebrities also responded directly to Spears’ allegations that she has been forced to keep her IUD implanted against her will, with the singer telling the judge: “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”

Musician Halsey wrote on Twitter that she hopes with her “whole heart [Britney Spears] is awarded freedom from this abusive system.”

“Additionally, f*** anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health,” the singer wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Actress Rose McGowan, who has been one of the most prominent Hollywood voices in the #MeToo movement, similarly took to Twitter to decry Spears’ conservatorship.

“Britney Spears has every right to be angry,” McGowan wrote. “How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.”

Other stars sent the singer messages of support, letting it be known they back her mission to end the conservatorship.

“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” singer Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter.

“My heart,” wrote Jonathan Van Ness, alongside a broken heart emoji and the hashtag #FreeBritney.

“She was still a kid when we/ the press hunted her like an animal,” Mia Farrow said of Spears on Twitter. “When temporarily she crumbled under that pressure (who wouldn’t) her father, for 13 years now, has had control of her freedom, all decisions personal & professional, her money & even her body.”

“I pray that you get CONTROL over your life again and find PEACE and regain STRENGTH," Missy Elliot wrote in a post on Twitter. "With all that you have endured Britney just know that YOU ARE LOVED."

Meghan McCain, a host of ABC’s “The View” and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wrote on Twitter that she feels “physically sick about this Britney Spears news.”

“I think because it's about so much more.. Women not being heard, not being trusted, accused of being crazy at any slight deviation from a perfect veneer,” McCain added. “We as a society have utterly failed her and her dad should be in jail.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” McCain called on the FBI to intervene and extricate Spears’ from her home, saying: "This is a human trafficking issue and should be treated as such."

Many stars shared comments to their Instagram stories, including singer Zara Larsson, who wrote she was “at loss for words” over Spears’ predicament.

“In what world does anyone deserve this cruel treatment? Funny how she’s healthy enough to be a cash cow for her greedy family while performing and touring, but not capable of making her own desitions (sic) regarding her own F***ing body and time,” Larsson continued. “Make it make sense. Disgusted. Free Britney!”

Singers Cher Lloyd, Rina Sawayama and Alessia Cara shared similar messages of support for Spears on their Instagram pages.