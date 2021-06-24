CLEVELAND — Evelyn Knight is 10 years old, but she started making money at the age of 7.

Being the young entrepreneur that she is, coupled with having a heart of gold, she never pocketed a penny. Instead, she’s donated everything she’s earned to the service dog organization Canine Companions.

What You Need To Know Approximately 500,000 service dogs are currently helping people in the United States



The number of people in need of service dogs is much higher



That means they need for volunteers to raise and train these dogs is ongoing



Canine Companions is a national service dog organization with local branches

Knight is pretty artistic and likes to make arts and crafts.

She’s been selling them on her Facebook page for about three years and already has raised more than $10,000. She also has a donation page.

“I made some bandanas, (dog) collars, bows, key chains, water bottle holders and key chain holders,” Knight said. “The main reason I want to do this is because I want to help other people and train the dogs to help other people, too."

Canine Companions is a nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing service dogs to recipients at no cost.

Knight is a part of the northern Ohio chapter, which did something special to thank Knight for her dedication and passion to help; they named a puppy in training, Evelyn, in honor of her.

“It's pretty cool that I have a dog named after me,” said Knight.

She now has the title of assistant puppy raiser alongside her mentor puppy raiser RaeLynn Phillips.

“It has been very rewarding for both of us and my husband and Evie,” said Phillips.

The service dogs are valued at around $50,000 each but because they’re given to children, adults and veterans who need them for free, fundraising is a key part of the organization.

“Here we have a classic example of how a 10-year-old can make a difference in the life of somebody with a disability,” said Staicey Scholtz, events coordinator for Canine Companion’s Northern Ohio chapter. “I mean, you think you have to have a big bank account or, you know, a lot of money in your wallet. But it's not. It's the little things that add up. It's the year after year selling $1 bookmarks or hair ribbons or dog collars.”

Knight already has goals to be a full-time puppy raiser when she is old enough and even has plans to work for the organization in the future.

“I see myself working for Canine Companions and helping other people with training and stuff,” said Knight.

Evelyn the dog and Evelyn the human: one has four legs and one has two, but they both have a big heart.

“We're really proud of her,” Scholtz said. “We're really proud that she's part of our chapter, and we're very proud of the little girl that she's becoming. She has a very, very kind heart. She's gonna grow up to do something pretty special.”

“I love raising Evie, because I know she's going to the right person who needs help,” Knight said.

All proceeds go to Canine Companions.