COLUMBUS, Ohio — The phrase "downtown is dead" rings true for David Staley, owner of Staley Shoe Repair as he fights to keep his business from becoming another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I actually enjoy working with my hands," Staley said. "There's just so much that America was built on as far as working with your hands. Plus I don't believe my industry is going to be outsourced any time soon."

Two decades ago, Staley said there were 35,000 customers annually, but foot traffic dwindled in the early 2000s as casual dress in the office became commonplace. He said it then took a nosedive after the start of the pandemic.

"It's been a test," he said. "I'd hate to call it a career after 36 years at pushing 60 years old going into something else."

Staley said he is hopeful things will turn around. He said the new management company overseeing his space in Columbus' Capitol Square seems to be taking an aggressive approach to bring life back into the building and the handful of small businesses inside.

"Oh yeah. I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy. I control what I can control and leave the rest up to God," he said.

Staley Shoe Repair is located at 65 E. State St. in Columbus.