FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​What happens when a rock and roller decided to get into the whiskey business? Tommy Brunett’s Iron Smoke Distillery is putting the Rochester area on the international map with its highly acclaimed bourbons.

Brunett has made his living in music. He’s frontman of the Tommy Brunett Band, played guitar in ‘80s Rochester band Immaculate Mary and once served as touring guitarist for the UK band Modern English.

The second act of his career combines some of his other loves.

“I always got my guitar ready to jump on stage with somebody,” said Brunette. “When I'm doing concerts, I'm like, ‘tonight you'll be healed by the powers of rock and roll and whiskey. Can I get an Amen brothers and sisters?’”

Iron Smoke opened 10 years ago. It started like any good idea — with a backyard barbecue and a few sips of whiskey.

“I just came up with a concept for putting two great American past times together,” he said. “Great American barbecue and great American bourbon.”

When you think of bourbon, Fairport, New York probably is not the first place you think of. But in just 10 years, the distillery at what was once the American Can Factory has become home to one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world.

Making a mark took some work.

“Yeah, it was interesting going to Kentucky and Tennessee and selling it to go down there to open up those markets,” Brunett recalls. “It’s like you make what, where? And I'm like well how do you think I feel here, just please try it.”

Brunett says he didn’t get kicked out of many places in those early days. Now, his place in Fairport combines a tasting room, a bar and a music stage. His biggest challenge these days is keeping up with demand.

“Like they say, you build it and they will come, and they did in droves,” he said. “And people come from all over the world to visit us here now.”

Recently, Brunett paired up with Dream Theater guitar great John Petrucci on a limited edition bourbon, Rock the Barrel, which sold out in just two days.

“He really loved our bourbon over all these other ones,” said Brunett. “He could have done this with anyone. He did it with us. Little old distillery in Fairport, New York.”

Good bourbon and good music. Two crafts — both perfected over time.

“The perfect bourbon is the one you can share with your friends, and the conversations that are shared over that, and the craftsmanship that goes into it,” he said. “And all those little pieces that make it exceptional.”