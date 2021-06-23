MILWAUKEE — Max Marciniak, the assistant manager of Ian’s Pizza by the Slice said business is booming in June, in part because of the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff success.

“It’s very busy. Playoffs, like the crowds are getting really rowdy, because we’re winning that’s a good thing,” Marciniak said. "But also? Drunk people.”

What You Need To Know There have been multiple shootings, fights, and reports of reckless driving on weekend nights on Water Street





In a letter on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Police Association called the rise in violence a "sad day for Milwaukee"





Some bars and restaurants on Water Street have closed early to keep employees safe

Over the last two weekends, there have been reports of multiple shootings, reckless driving and fights in the section of Water Street near the Milwaukee School of Engineering, outside of the bars and restaurants.

The big groups of people on Water Street, even after bars close, are hurting local businesses like Ian’s Pizza.

“On weekends we used to be open until 3 a.m., and now we’re closing at midnight because we kind of want to deter the violence as much as we can and keep our employees safe,” Marciniak said.

In a letter Wednesday, the Milwaukee Police Association called out city leaders, including Mayor Tom Barrett and city aldermen, for not doing enough to fix the violent crime rate from going up, saying, “Maybe it’s just because they don’t care."

Barrett addressed the situation on Water Street on Tuesday.

“We obviously need to get the message out that this is not the place where you congregate,” Barrett said. "There is too much, I think, open drinking in the streets. I think there have been firearms that are pretty apparently visible, so it is a concern of mine, no question about it.”

Barrett said the city has started to change a few things to hopefully fix the problem, like blocking traffic and even moving the popular food trucks.

Multiple city departments are adapting their strategies to address unruly crowds downtown and elsewhere in Milwaukee. DPW, MHD and MPD have coordinated new approaches aimed at maintaining safety, and those approaches are refined as the situation warrants. https://t.co/w10wtDXKAK — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) June 23, 2021

“I understand and agree the concern that we should have more police officers there, and we’re working to do that,” Barrett added.

Marciniak isn’t sure what can be done to get rid of the problem, but he hopes something will, so he and his employees can safely make money.

Whether it’s now or before, drunk people get out of control no matter what,” Marciniak said. "They’ve done it before, they’re doing it now, so there’s not a big difference in the worry, but we’re always worried about out employees safety.”

Ian’s Pizza said it will close at midnight again this weekend as a precaution.