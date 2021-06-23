WORCESTER, Mass. - The fourth Starbucks location in Worcester is opening at the former Friendly's restaurant on Grafton Street in Worcester, according to sources.

The Friendly's location at 966 Grafton Street closed last fall during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative with property owner Worcester AMA Realty Ventures LLC confirmed with Spectrum News 1 that they are acquiring permits with plans to open a Starbucks. A building permit was issued at the property on May 28. The property was listed for lease earlier this spring.

A source with the City of Worcester tells Spectrum News 1, Starbucks is also planning on putting a drive-thru window at the location.

As of Wednesday morning, the interior of the building had been completely gutted. The site is more than 4,000 square feet and has 45 parking spaces.

The Grafton Street Friendly's opened in 1999. There are 29 remaining Friendly's locations in Massachusetts, including four in Worcester County -- Auburn, Webster, Leominster and Gardner.

The three other Starbucks locations in Worcester are on Park Avenue, East Central Street and inside the Target on Lincoln Street.

There is currently no planned opening date for the Grafton Street Starbucks,, according to the property owner.