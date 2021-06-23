SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School Board Tuesday voted to make face coverings optional at schools and school facilities, effective immediately.

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin had recommended to the school board that a mandate to wear face masks at Seminole schools be repealed. The order had been put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to slow spread of the virus.

The school systems in Brevard, Lake, Flagler and Marion counties already had decided to make masks optional in the upcoming school year. Volusia County this week also voted to make masks optional at their campuses and facilities, and the Osceola County School Board has voted to make face coverings optional starting July 1.

The Orange County School Board is scheduled vote on a proposed policy to make masks optional on July 13.