House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will announce this week whether she will appoint a special select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after efforts to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly insurrection were blocked by Senate Republicans.

The news comes after multiple news outlets reported that Pelosi told the House Steering and Policy Committee she was going to create a select committee, but her Chief of Staff Drew Hammill later clarified those reports.

"Pelosi told Members she plans to announce WHETHER she will create a select committee THIS WEEK," Hammill wrote on Twitter. "Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking."

Pelosi denied the reports that she had made a decision: "No, I did not make that announcement. Somebody put out a false report."

Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said earlier this month that the House would step up investigations of the riot, in which a violent mob overran police, broke into the building and hunted for lawmakers to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

The new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation. More than three dozen Republicans in the House and seven Senate Republicans said they wanted to avoid a partisan probe, and they supported the legislation to form a commission, which would have been modeled after a similar panel that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But those numbers weren’t strong enough to overcome GOP opposition in the Senate, where support from 10 Republicans is needed to overcome the body's legislative filibuster threshold in the evenly divided chamber.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he may hold a second vote after the legislation failed to advance last month, but there’s no indication that Democrats can win the necessary support from three additional Republicans.

“We can’t wait any longer,” the California Democrat said earlier this month. “We will proceed.”

Many Republicans have made clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the rioting and the role of Trump before and during the insurrection.

Some Republicans have gone so far as to downplay the violence, with one suggesting the rioters looked like tourists and another insisting that a woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed that day while trying to break into the House chamber through a window was “executed.”

Last week, 21 Republicans voted against giving medals of honor to Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police to thank them for their service that day. Dozens of those officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including Babbitt, three other Trump supporters who died of medical emergencies and two police officers who died by suicide in the days that followed. A third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters, but a medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.