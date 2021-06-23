ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County road now has a new name — the previously named Stonewall Jackson Road is now Roberto Clemente Road.

Clemente was a Hall of Fame baseball player and humanitarian from Puerto Rico



A middle school across the street is also named after Clemente

Roberto Clemente was a Hall of Fame baseball player from Puerto Rico and a humanitarian.

He now has a road named after him right across the street from a middle school which was renamed in his honor last year. The road and school were both previously named Stonewall Jackson.

Many Latino organizations, including Alianza for Progress, pushed for the name changes.

“He stood for unity, inclusiveness, I think that's what he would be most proud of,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said of his father.

Raymond Santiago grew up near where the new street sign is, and went to what is now named Roberto Clemente Middle School. For Santiago, a proud Puerto Rican, the recent road renaming and school name change last year are significant.

“He was the first Puerto Rican to make it, first Puerto Rican in the Hall of Fame,” he said.

Santiago said Clemente inspired him to become a baseball player. He went on to play minor league baseball with the Cincinnati Reds, Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

“My grandfather played pro ball with him (and) told me all the stories about him. I wanted to be like him,” Santiago said.

Santiago said he believes when people in the community and children going to school see the street sign, the name of the middle school, and a mural his wife created it will inspire others.

“When we come together as a Spanish community, when we come together as a Puerto Rican community, we are powerful. We can accomplish anything we want,” he said.