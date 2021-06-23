A half million dollars in grant funding will be allocated to local farms, according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Farms between one and 50 acres qualifies to receive $15,000. The money comes from last year's CARES Act, but was delayed due to an oversight on the federal level.

McMahon says nearly half of the farms in the county qualify.

"There are 178 farms that fall between this, or 45% of our farms. A lot of these farms didn't have the ability to necessarily get the federal assistance and federal help that other larger entities did," said McMahon.

Applications will be sent out to the qualifying farms and the process will be overseen by the community development division of Onondaga County.