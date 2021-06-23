ORLANDO, Fla. — As President Joe Biden and the federal government announces steps to reduce a spike in violent crime across the country, an Orlando leader who’s been affected by violent crime in her own family is working to reduce it.

Orlando City District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill’s 16-year-old niece, Tavyiah King, was shot and killed in May. Hill says her family is still struggling with the loss.

“Just a genuine sweet, sweet young lady,” said Hill. “This is just … heartbreaking.”

Orlando Police say King was in the wrong place at the wrong time on May 2, when she was shot and killed at a gas station at John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road.

Jacarious Simpson, 18, was eventually arrested and charged in the killing.

Investigators say it was gang-related, but Hill says her niece wasn’t involved in gangs.

“For me, the most hurtful part of that situation was that was her first time ever going out,” said Hill.

Crime statistics from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office show crime across the board is actually down this year so far compared with recent years. But crime data Orlando Police released shows shootings in the city are up nearly 20% from last year.

Statistics from the Osceola County Sheriff’s office show while homicides involving a gun are down, aggravated assaults jumped up in 2020 and are on track to be higher this year as well.

Licensed mental health counselor Shantala Boss said because of the pandemic, many more people are experiencing depression and anxiety.

“And when that does happen there are more mental health problems, which as a result can sometimes result in act of violence,” she said. “Not all the time, but sometimes they are factors when people feel desperate, hopeless.”

Hill is now working on a pilot program to provide more access to mental health counselors in recreation centers in her community.

“Unfortunately our youth, because they don’t have the coping mechanisms because of their maturity, so we want to be able to offer these mental health counselors and therapists and behavior specialists at our community centers,” she said.

Hill hopes giving more young people a way to work through issues, without resorting to violence, may prevent more families from going through what hers is having to endure.

“I don’t want anybody to — if I can help them get through the day not hurting — it helps me heal more,” said Hill.

Hill says she’s working with the University of Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools to get the pilot program set up by the end of the summer.