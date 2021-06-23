Vice President Kamala Harris, tasked as the Biden administration's point person on migration at the southern border, will visit the U.S.-Mexico Border on Friday, a spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday, and will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.

The ⁦@VP⁩’s office confirms her travel to the border this Friday, where she’ll be joined by ⁦@SecMayorkas⁩ in El Paso. She was pressed on this in early June while traveling to Guatemala and Mexico as part of her work to address the root causes of migration. pic.twitter.com/GrAMyukeyb — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) June 23, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the trip was a coordinated effort with the Department of Homeland Security as part of the administration's effort to address the root causes of migration.

The visit comes amid criticsm from Republican lawmakers who have blasted the vice president for not visiting the border. Harris and her team have pushed back on that criticism, saying that she is focused on addressing the root causes of migration. Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month as part of her work to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The news was first reported by Politico; the outlet also reported that former President Donald Trump and a group of about a dozen House Republicans will visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week.

Minutes after the vice president's trip was announced, the former president issued a statement saying "after months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.