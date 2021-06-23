ORLANDO, Fla. — Following an unprecedented year for the air travel industry, the Federal Aviation Administration is giving out billions of dollars in grant funding to help airports across the country recover, including Orlando International Airport.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of Transportation's FAA is giving out $8 billion



It is part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to airports nationwide



Orlando International Airport is getting $171 million

This funding will help U.S. airports recover from the major impacts of the pandemic, including helping people get back to work and keeping construction projects going.

Orlando International Airport is getting $171 million, which includes $150 million to support airport operations and $21 million to support concessionaires that operate at the airport.

Under that umbrella, airports can also use the money to give rent-relief to in-terminal retailers.

The funding also requires airports to continue to employ at least 90% of their pre-pandemic employees.

Last month, the airport hosted a job fair to help connect people to the dozens of private companies that support the airport as travel demand is heating up for the summer months.

In 2020, the main concession employer HMS Host laid off almost 800 employees because of the economic hardships of the pandemic.

This funding from the FAA can also be used for construction projects. The airport officials stated to Spectrum News 13 last month the new Terminal C is about 75% complete and will add 15 gates and help alleviate passenger traffic.

Passenger traffic is picking up during the pandemic at Orlando International Airport. April 2021 brought in more than 3 million passengers for the second month in a row.