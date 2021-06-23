SAN ANTONIO — Council members approved the financing for a controversial building project on the city’s east side and now neighbors are debating whether or not a factory renovation is a good thing for the community.

Ever since he bought his restaurant almost 16 years ago, Mark Outing has been wondering what will become of the abandoned factory across Commerce Street.

“Oh, it ain’t an exciting sight. That’s for sure. We can’t wait until we do something with it. Demolish it. Tear it down. Level it,” Outing said.

He calls the old Friedrich building an eyesore and says it’s sat abandoned nearly the whole time he’s been in business.

“I guess for about the first couple of years we were here they used to have some architect firms in there, some art, designers,” Outing said.

For years, the rumor mill has spun on what’s next for the old Friedrich building.

“Yeah, that’s what I heard that it was approved, they can build — put some apartments up over there,” Outing added.

Council members did approve financing for developers, meaning the building could turn into a more than 300-unit loft building.

“When you have an area that’s close to downtown like this, it becomes prime real estate,” said TC Calvert with the Neighborhoods First Alliance.

Calvert worries the incoming project will price locals out of this near east side neighborhood.

“The rent for this particular development is going to run from $767.00 for a studio apartment to $1,800.00,” said Calvert.

Outing is anxious for new neighbors, though.

“You’ll know when that building got some real action because I’m gonna roll a red carpet from one side of the street to the other side of the street and you’ll know there’s something taking place,” Outing said.

Outing is looking forward to new neighbors, and new customers.