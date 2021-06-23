President Joe Biden formally nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to serve as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain, 67, expressed her gratitude for the nomination on social media Wednesday evening.

I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead. https://t.co/8nSDLxizHo — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 23, 2021

“I am deeply honored and look forward (sic) the work ahead,” she wrote.

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden’s candidacy for president and became a powerful surrogate for the Democrat following years of attacks by Donald Trump on her husband.

Her vocal support for Biden earned her a censure from the Arizona Republican party in early January for coming in the crosshairs of Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the election in the state. Biden narrowly eked out a victory in the state, becoming just the second Democrat in more than five decades to win Arizona.

At the time, McCain wrote on Twitter that “it is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well.”

“I’ll wear this as a badge of honor,” she wrote.

According to the announcement from the White House, McCain currently wears many hats in her home state.

Not only does she serve as chairman and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, but she also chairs the Board of Trustees of the Human Trafficking Council at the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University and a member of the Human Trafficking Task Force in Phoenix.