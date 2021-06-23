Britney Spears is set to address a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday about the controversial conservatorship she has been subject to for over a decade.

While the pop star will likely appear at the hearing virtually due to coronavirus protocols, her fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have already gathered outside Grand Park, near the Los Angeles courthouse, to voice their opposition to the conservatorship on Wednesday afternoon.

“We recommend bringing a #FreeBritney sign, water, snacks, sunscreen, a camera, and a portable phone charger,” organizers on the FreeBritney.army website wrote. “No sign? No problem, we will have extra signs to share.”

The organizers encouraged rally-goers to “chant, hold signs, march around the Courthouse (where our chants can be heard from Judge Penny’s courtroom!), conduct interviews with the press, and more.”

"We need to make sure that Britney Spears is free of her conservatorship entirely," a fan and #FreeBritney leader known as "Jakeyonce" told CNN outside the courthouse. "No matter what she says today, the most important thing is that Britney Spears was denied due process in 2008."

If Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears’ words will be heard in open court for the first time in the 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears has spoken in court in the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

Spears has since requested greater transparency from the court since then, and Penny has allowed far more to remain public.

But it won’t be the first time fans of the “Toxic” singer have publicly protested a conservatorship they feel unfairly controlling the singer against her will.

Even minor hearings have brought dozens of protesters to the courthouse, carrying signs like “CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY” and “THIS IS TOXIC.” Many have said they relate to her struggles with mental health and the system. The movement, or at least its sentiments, has attracted her fellow celebrities, including Bette Midler, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Pitbull.

Spears herself has said in court documents and on social media that she welcomes the support for her and scrutiny of her circumstances that have come from fans.

On Wednesday morning, Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a photo to his Instagram stories donning a shirt that appeared to read, “Free Britney.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.