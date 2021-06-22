SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Central Florida say a saturation point has been reached with the COVID-19 vaccine, causing supplies of the shots to outpace demand.

What You Need To Know Health officials say Central Florida has reached a saturation point with the COVID-19 vaccine



Supply is currently outpacing demand for vaccinations, they say



With the excess supply, area pharmacies say they have had to throw out a significant amount of the vaccine

Counties in Central Florida remain laser-focused on keeping waste close to zero, even with a big drop in demand.

“For vaccine utilization we try to minimize the draw down of the vaccine so we equal the number of people coming through the door," said Kent Donahue, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

But, some pharmacies are having to throw out a significant number of vaccines doses.

“I’ve been tossing out about 25-30% of the doses," said Andy Kimmel, who owns Greenwood Pharmacy in Lake Mary. "I just feel that it’s more important to vaccinate and have waste, than not vaccinate and just keep the vials there."

He says throwing them out doesn't affect his bottom line, since the COVID-19 vaccine is provided by the government.

But, he still wishes he could prescribe a fix.

“The government is losing out when we waste them and throw them away," said Kimmel. "So this is your tax dollars, and my tax dollars."