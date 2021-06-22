A Worcester native's company launched an artificial intelligence (AI) program this week, which he says will help with taking drive through food orders at restaurants.

Nick Belsito's startup OpenCity launched its voice ordering assistant “Tori” this week at an Arby’s franchise in California.

Belsito says customers will drive up as they normally do, but instead of interacting with a human, they'll place their order with Tori. He says they use AI to take customers orders with 99 percent accuracy, which helps restaurant employees focus on food prep and speeds up the drive-thru experience while increasing the restaurant‘s revenue.

Belsito grew up working at his father’s deli, Belsito’s Deli on Plantation Street in Worcester, and says it's part of what inspired him to launch Tori.

"I grew up at my dad's deli since I was 12 years old working the register, making grinders, making food, so I always had this passion for food, had this passion for restaurants,” Belsito said. “How do you have this intersection that you create technology that enables a better guest experience, but also its better technology for the staff that work at restaurants, the (general managers), the district managers, the owners. So I came up with Tori to create a better way to communicate with customers."

Belsito says they plan to be in a significant number of restaurants across the U.S. by the end of next year.