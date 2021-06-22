ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Adopting a pet from a shelter can be a rewarding experience. But not every family goes that route. Some purchase animals from pet stores, which often come from operations known for mistreatment and abuse.

Because of that, Orange County commissioners are considering changing how pet stores can operate when it comes to animal sales and are considering a ban on the retail sale of cats and dogs.

Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Hillsborough counties have already implemented similar bans of the commercial sale of cats and dogs.

The proposed ban has garnered praise from animal rights groups, who say current policies allow for a cycle of puppy mills to churn out and sell sometimes sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting customers.

But critics, including pet store owners, are pushing back against the measure, saying the ban is not necessary.

The proposed ban in Orange County comes just a year after Attorney General Ashely Moody filed a complaint against two Orlando pet stores for allegedly selling sick and dying puppies, calling it “both immoral and illegal” and saying, “It is reprehensible that the defendants would exploit the trust of new pet owners to make a profit while risking the health and safety of these puppies.”

Two pieces of state legislation were proposed last year that would require pet stores to be licensed on a state level as well as regulate the sale of pets. Neither bill moved forward.

The Orange County commissioners will be meeting about the potential ban Tuesday, possibly voting on the measure.