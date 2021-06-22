CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, the old fire department building in Mt. Holly has sat empty.

Where some might see a relic of the past, Scott Blackwood, who is from Mount Holly, sees a key to the future.

Blackwood plans to build a brewery inside the building. He wants to call it, "The Firehawk Brewpub."

But struggling to afford a down payment on a small business loan, Blackwood turned to the internet.

He raised money through a method called regulation crowdfunding. On a website called, "Mainvest," Blackwood posted his business plans and a breakdown of how people could invest.

"You put a hundred dollars in and you get a 150 back over the next, say, three to four years," Blackwood said.

He's raised thousands of dollars.

The opportunity for entrepreneurs, like Blackwood, to raise money online like this, and for everyday people to invest in them, only began five years ago after passage of the federal Jobs Act in 2012.

"This will be a fundamental way in which startups and small business raise money going forward," said Crowdfund Capital Advisors Principal Sherwood Neiss.

He helped to create the framework for regulation crowdfunding, which is significantly different than raising money through online platforms like GoFundMe and Kickstarter.

"In this type of crowdfunding, you're getting debt or equity instrument, which means you own a piece of the company," Neiss said.

Prior to the Jobs Act, Sherwood said investments could not be done online and most of the investors needed to show a certain level of wealth. Under the Jobs Act, companies can now raise up to $5 million online and anyone can invest.

Sherwood said nearly $800 million has been raised around the country through regulation crowdfunding.

"A lot of main street businesses that are struggling across the United States right now, this is a great way for you to raise money from your customers," Neiss said.

Sherwood said it was spurred in part by the Great Recession, when banks dramatically reduced their lending. But the risks for investors remains the same.

"There is always a risk that you could lose anything you put into it," Neiss said.

Investors are taking the risk for Blackwood's idea. He said without crowdfunding, he wouldn't have money for the loans to make his dream a reality.​