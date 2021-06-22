CLEVELAND — Concerns on how to survive economically during the pandemic led to ideas that not only one business used to succeed, but also allowed it to help other businesses as well.

Thias Fritz and Breon Ramsey are the co-founders of Hype Marketing. The duo, who’ve known each other since grade school, are now business partners and for three years they’ve been helping business owners establish their presence online.

That came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I would say at first my first reaction was, 'oh no. What are we going to do? Businesses are closing,’” Ramsey said. “The cold calls is probably going to be done just doing pop-ups.”

But the two said the pandemic seemed to be a help and not a hindrance for their business.

“It really gave us the time to sit down and focus on our business and what the value we bring out other companies is a lot of times what we do is, is behind the closed doors, it's posted on the social media it's making that website look beautiful,” Fritz said.

Investing in digital marketing benefited Hype marketing customers as well, customers Fritz and Ramsey said not only have a professional relationship with, but a personal one.

For Touch of Synergy Massage and Wellness Spa owner Shirounda Taylor, investing in Hype to spread the word about Synergy has paid off, especially as she navigated reopening after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“Just trying to relay the fact that we are open and we're here to serve and we're taking all the measures that we need to you know we needed to get that across to the clients, and so, I think that they were able to help us tremendously so we could draw more people in with our grand opening,” Taylor said.

With the help of a website boost, and a text message campaign designed by the guys at Hype, the spa is seeing success.

“We’ve been averaging probably about 500 clients a month, so since we've been here just in the time that we've been here and probably have serviced at least 5,000 clients,” she said.

Fritz and Ramsey said it’s rewarding to use their talents to help other businesses bounce back after such a challenging year.