COLUMBUS — COVID-19 left millions out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

Finding the next career became tough for many as they had to leave one industry to enter another.

What You Need To Know The Cleaner Columbus Employment Program hired nearly 150 residents last November to help the homeless, under-employed, and unemployed temporarily



Chris Parker switched fields after public transportation to work became limited during COVID-19



Now, at least 400 youth will get the chance to help beautify Columbus this summer through the YMCA



To learn more about Cleaner Columbus, click here to visit the Cleaner Columbus website.

The pandemic opened the door for the city of Columbus to help people facing financial hardships, over the last year. The city paid workers to clean up areas like Linden, Franklinton, and the Hilltop neighborhoods with the help of $250,000 in CARES Act money.

Cleaning up the areas became even more of a focus after COVID-19 put a halt on litter pick up for a period of time last year. With an increase in trash in neighborhoods, the Cleaner Columbus program helped the city to turn things around.

People like Chris Parker received steady work as a result.

He used to work factory jobs. After going through the employment program, he was hired to be a part of the Special Improvement District team.

He said he never imagined himself spending his days beautifying Columbus, but he enjoys what he does and life so much more now.

Knowing that he's making an impact feels good to Parker along with seeing others join him in the process.

“This type of job can be infectious, so I've been cleaning areas and stuff and people start cleaning up around me because of what I’m doing,” he said.

Now that Parker's started his new job, the Special Improvement District hopes to gain more hard workers like him.

In the meantime, the Cleaner Columbus Employment Program plans to hire adults again in the fall to continue neighborhood cleanups.