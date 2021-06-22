ORLANDO, Fla. — Tourism numbers are up in Orlando, but industry experts say business travel to the area is still low.
What You Need To Know
- As of June, group travel to Orlando remains 67% lower than 2019 levels, according to Visit Orlando study
- Tourism numbers have been rising
- Hotel industry leaders, politicians holding press conference Tuesday to discuss business travel’s impact on local economy
Group travel to Orlando as of June remains 67% lower than 2019 levels and nationwide business travel is down 85 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study by Visit Orlando.
Hotel industry leaders, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, will join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and State Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Sanford) at a press conference Tuesday to discuss the impact business travel has on the local economy.