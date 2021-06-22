ORLANDO, Fla. — Tourism numbers are up in Orlando, but industry experts say business travel to the area is still low.

What You Need To Know As of June, group travel to Orlando remains 67% lower than 2019 levels, according to Visit Orlando study



Tourism numbers have been rising



Hotel industry leaders, politicians holding press conference Tuesday to discuss business travel’s impact on local economy



Group travel to Orlando as of June remains 67% lower than 2019 levels and nationwide business travel is down 85 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study by Visit Orlando.

Hotel industry leaders, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, will join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and State Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Sanford) at a press conference Tuesday to discuss the impact business travel has on the local economy.