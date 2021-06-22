President Joe Biden will outline his administration’s crime prevention strategy Wednesday and meet with leaders on the issue, in remarks that are expected to include a focus on gun violence and community policing.

The Biden administration is responding to a rise in violent crime throughout the United States in the last 18 months, officials said, especially homicides and assaults.

On Wednesday, the president is expected to lay out his plans for crime prevention, with a focus on gun violence as the primary driver of crime, at the same time that Congress is considering both gun control legislation and a police reform bill.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the president’s announcement will build on his executive actions on gun control in April and his past work on the issue, including his support of community policing, the idea of allocating officers to local areas to become familiar with residents

Wednesday’s announcement will include, Psaki said, “putting in place safety measures to make our streets safer, preventing the use of guns in violent crime across the country [and] ensuring that we can have more cops on the beat to protect communities.”

From 2019 to 2020, nearly every one of the nation’s 70 largest law enforcement jurisdictions saw an increase in at least one category of crime, according to a survey from the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

According to the survey, homicides rose from about 6,000 annually to 8,000, while aggravated assault incidents increased by nearly 33,000.

“There are major cities across the country where gun violence is absolutely the driver, where it is absolutely increasing,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

In April, the president signed six executive orders aimed at quelling gun violence, including by addressing “ghost guns,” initiating a review of possible red flag laws and tasking the Department of Justice to look at firearms trafficking.

On Tuesday, the DOJ followed up that order with the announcement of five gun trafficking strike forces to be established across the country in the next month.

The groups will serve five major regions — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. — and will tackle the issue of illegal firearm trafficking as part of the effort to reduce violent crime.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to join President Biden in his remarks Wednesday, along with law enforcement officials and community leaders.

“Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” Garland said in a statement.

The Biden administration’s push to address crime comes at a delicate time for policing. Some officers have recently said morale is at an “all-time low” after violent encounters with police gripped the spotlight in 2020.

At the same time, Democrats have called for reform to police tactics through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while progressives have gone further to urge the defunding of police departments, a call the president has resisted.

The press secretary said the new push to address crime will not conflict with efforts on Capitol Hill.

“The president supports and stands by a lot of these groups and their support and advocacy for long overdue police reform,” Psaki said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the president will also highlight the idea of community policing, a strategy experts say is key to both law enforcement and establishing trust within an area, though it’s become more difficult in recent years due to the closure of small, local police departments.

The Department of Justice has a division dedicated to the practice, called the office of Community Oriented Policing Services.