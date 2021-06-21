MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is warning Umatilla residents to be aware that a raccoon in their area has tested positive for rabies.
What You Need To Know
- Umatilla area residents urged to watch out for rabid animals
- Marion County health officials say a raccoon there tested positive for rabies
- Animals with rabies can infect other animals and humans
- Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to people if left untreated
People who live or work in the Umatilla area should maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in the area.
These are the boundaries of the affected area:
- North: Southeast 153rd Place
- East: Southeast 265th Avenue
- South: Southeast 173rd Lane
- West: Southeast Highway 450
Animals with rabies can infect other animals that have not been vaccinated, including family pets and other domesticated animals.
If residents or their pets have been bitten by an animal, they should seek medical treatment. People also should call the health department in their area. And if their animals are bitten, they should also contact animal services.
Rabies, a disease of the nervous system is fatal to humans and other warm-blooded animals. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure with rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization will protect an exposed person from the disease.
Health department officials urge residents and visitors to take the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies:
- Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.
- Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.
- Keep rabies vaccinations current for all pets.
- Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.