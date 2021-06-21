MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is warning Umatilla residents to be aware that a raccoon in their area has tested positive for rabies.

What You Need To Know Umatilla area residents urged to watch out for rabid animals



Marion County health officials say a raccoon there tested positive for rabies



Animals with rabies can infect other animals and humans



Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to people if left untreated

People who live or work in the Umatilla area should maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in the area.

These are the boundaries of the affected area:

North: Southeast 153rd Place

East: Southeast 265th Avenue

South: Southeast 173rd Lane

West: Southeast Highway 450

Animals with rabies can infect other animals that have not been vaccinated, including family pets and other domesticated animals.

If residents or their pets have been bitten by an animal, they should seek medical treatment. People also should call the health department in their area. And if their animals are bitten, they should also contact animal services.

Rabies, a disease of the nervous system is fatal to humans and other warm-blooded animals. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure with rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Health department officials urge residents and visitors to take the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies: