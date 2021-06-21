It’s hard to go anywhere without seeing a help wanted sign. Businesses from restaurants to retail stores and gas stations are looking for workers. Many teens are scooping up some of those jobs.

What You Need To Know Nationally, the unemployment rate for teens is the lowest it’s been in nearly 70 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics



High school-aged workers are filling the void left by others who have yet to return to the workforce or changed careers



The CNY Works Summer Youth Employment Program is partnering with more private employers than before

It’s a complete turnaround from last summer’s job market for teens. When camps, stores and restaurants were closed or limited, high school aged workers had a hard time finding jobs. This summer, teens are sliding into jobs that are often filled by more experienced workers. From landscaping or cleaning, to restaurants and retail work, high school-aged employees are taking the roles.

“Because so many places really have a shortage of employees, they’re able to offer their employees more hours, so a lot of our youth that we work with they’re able to get into these jobs that they might not have been in the past because other workers were in these positions,” said Amy Stage, the workforce manager at CNY Works.

The CNY Works Summer Youth Employment Program places about 500 young adults in summer jobs. This year, more private sector employers are involved and are more flexible about the jobs teens can fill.

“Depending on how they do or their age, that could lead to employment within their company past summer,” said Stage. “So that, I think, is definitely one of the bright spots of the current situation.”

Usually, the program works with a lot of non-profits, many of which are just restarting or haven’t restarted yet because of COVID-19. Having private sector employers involved is more important than ever, Stage said.