A Worcester restaurant is accepting monopoly money as a form of payment this week.

Ralph's Tavern is hoping to land a spot on the special edition Worcester-themed Monopoly board set to debut later this year.

On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers can pay $5 in Monopoly money for admission and $10 for hot dogs.

People are encouraged to dress up as Mr. Monopoly or show off their Monopoly style for a chance to win raffle prizes.

"We also noticed there were some places across the country that were accepting cryptocurrency, so we figured it would be a funny, hilarious thing to start accepting monopoly money," said owner Scot Bove. "It's going to be a beautiful night, so hopefully we can fill the place up and kind of put Worcester on the map. It's a city on the move."

Fans of Monopoly can help choose the 34 locations they would like to see featured on the Worcester edition game board.

Ralph's bills itself as the oldest tavern in Worcester, established in 1934.