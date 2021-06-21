NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A major project in downtown Niagara Falls is moving forward.
The USA Niagara Development Corporation’s board of directors approved a measure that will advance the Rainbow Centre mall reuse project into phase two.
The board authorized a contract amendment with Marvel Architects, PLLC for consultant services.
The plan is to transform the former Rainbow Centre into a mixed-use site.
The project will restore pedestrian access through the center of the building and add stores and restaurants on the ground level.
Marvel can now begin the final design of the project.