KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Nurses and other staff members at Osceola Regional Medical Center hit sidewalks in Kissimmee on Monday morning, calling for action after they say the hospital left them short on staff and supplies during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know

Nurses and staff members are protesting working conditions at Osceola Regional Medical Center



The medical center is owned by HCA Healthcare, which nurses say is valuing profits over patients



Hospital and company officials have not responded to Spectrum News 13's request for comment

Nurses told Spectrum News 13 that HCA Healthcare, the company that owns Osceola Regional Medical Center, is putting profits over patients when it comes to safety.

Marissa Lee, a labor and delivery registered nurse the hospital, said she came out to picket after a 12-hour overnight shift to help make people aware of the problems she and her coworkers face daily.

She said they don’t have the gowns, gloves and masks they need and are dangerously understaffed, and hospital leaders won't act.

“I want the community to realize what’s going on because we have begged, pleaded and have been telling them this is what we need. And we’re not asking for much, we’re not asking for much," Lee said. "We just want to be safe and we want our patients to be safe. And since they’re not listening to us, that’s why we’re out here.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Osceola Regional Medical Center and HCA Healthcare about the protest, but as of Monday afternoon had not responded to requests for comment.