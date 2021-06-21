RALEIGH, N.C. – New plant store, Urban Pothos, just opened in downtown Raleigh, and owner Jose Harvey is on a mission to inspire other entrepreneurs.

Harvey ran travel blog, "My Normal Gay Life", for five years while globetrotting. But when the pandemic hit, travel stopped and he needed to find a new direction.

Opening a plant store is something he always wanted to do.

“I've always enjoyed it, ever since I was a kid...I would run around through the woods and collect plants and bring them to my house and see if I could make them live,” Harvey said.

When you walk inside Urban Pothos, you're greeted by greenery cascading down shelves, natural light flooding its floors and quirky plant swag.

“I really like taking care of people and things,” Harvey said. “So, I love taking care of my family, my pets, my friends and plants are just another thing I can nurture and take care of.”

Harvey said he uses his skills from his time as a blogger to market his business, and has seen a lot of success through Instagram.

“Social media is extremely important to our business,” Harvey said. “These days, people are really interested in hearing a story, they need more than just, 'Look at this awesome product.'”

Right now, Harvey is his only employee, but he does plan on hiring someone to help out. He said he won't do that until he can offer a living wage, vacation time and benefits.

“We think that it's really important that people have one job,” Harvey said. “They should be able to work at one job and support themselves and they shouldn't have to work at multiple jobs.”

As someone who identifies at LGBTQ+ and Latinx, Harvey said he wants to set an example for other business owners.

“Being a company that people can look at and say, 'You know what? They're a fair and equitable company and they care about their employees,'” Harvey said.