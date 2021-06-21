MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne's arts district is growing, and the city says it has a bold new plan to keep up the pace — but funding may be a challenge.

What You Need To Know

Filled with art galleries, restaurants and shops, Melbourne's Eau Gallie Arts District is growing



The "Vision Quest" plan details future improvements to the area including retail buildings and a boardwalk



While a plan is in place, funding through Melbourne's Community Redevelopment Agency is not available

Standard Collective Owner Anthony Soland moved into the district back when the Eau Gallie Arts District was slowly being redeveloped. His leather-works and clothing store is in a prime spot for customers to see and stop.

"We filled a void of fresh, youthful retail," said Soland, who moved into his corner space six years ago.

"Every day, you have the traffic that sits out front and looks in your window,” Soland said. “I do feel like the timing for us was great.”

Several new businesses in Melbourne's arts district have moved into the EGAD area, including art galleries, restaurants and shops like Soland's.

"Everything here is hands on. When you go in, you're actually meeting the maker," EGAD Executive Director​ Keenun Barley said.

But leaders want to push growth in the old historic district further.

"We are right on the water, and we'd like to see that utilized more," Barley said. "It's a place that kind of wins you over."

Part of the "Vision Quest" plan includes tree-lined roundabouts, adding room for eight to 12 retail office buildings and a boardwalk on the Indian River stretching from the Eau Gallie Causeway to Pineapple Park.

But while the idea is there, funding could be an issue.

Money through Melbourne's Community Redevelopment Agency won't be available anymore. It's allocated for an $8 million parking garage to drastically open up spaces for visitors.

"We have some really good ideas to continue forward even without that funding," Barley said.

Soland is confident the plan will come to fruition based on the local support each business gives one another.

"I think it's very community-driven," Soland said.

The arts district already has a four-star, 160-room hotel project in the works, with restaurants and retail, replacing an aging arts museum.