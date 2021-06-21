HAMBURG, N.Y. — After years of growing vacancies and debates about its questionable future, the McKinley Mall has been sold.

The buyer's name is Mike Kohen, and he settled on the agreed price of $8.5 million.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw says the purchase agreement is subject to court approval.

It is unclear what the intentions are with this purchase.

The mall faced the threat of foreclosure last year, but that was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The Hamburg Town Board then introduced an incentive zoning law in an effort to save the mall and entice buyers.

It opened up the commercial area to mixed-use projects like entertainment, residential and health care facilities.