ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launched a new way to tackle the labor shortage across the state, including here in central Florida.

The organization has launched a new hospitality job database called GreatFloridajob.com, and it's aimed at helping employees and employers find their match to get the industry up and running again.

“We’ve had some success with our employers who are finding it very easy to use," said Keri Burns, Regional Director for FRLA.

Right now, Burns says there are 600 jobs posted on the website statewide. She’s especially hoping FRLA’s nearly 1,100 businesses in the Central Florida area can go from help wanted to help found.

“The good news is employers are able to use this as a way to really just put all the benefits…all the great things about their jobs and all the great things about working for those various companies on this website to help attract employees," Burns said.

Jay Leonard, general manager for the Wyndham at Lake Buena Vista, said he hopes resources like this help.

Travel is coming back and as people book it back to Florida, booking rooms in the process, Leonard said it’s tough to keep up.

"We’ve got different methods to streamline the operations, and just have people multitask," Leonard said.

At the end of the day, he fears, for many hotels, a “no vacancy” notice will take on a different meaning.

“We’re cutting our occupancy back to the staffing levels that are available," Leonard said. "So a lot of hotels I know, they’ve already reduced their occupancy as much as 25%, so they’re just running rooms vacant because they won’t be able to clean them.”

In the meantime, Leonard hopes sweetening the salary helps reel in the employees he needs.

“We raised our wages and salaries, so we’ve increased them already. I can say that right now I’m hiring my housekeeping staff at $15 an hour.”