STATEWIDE — How much you pay to power your home could soon be going up as Florida Power and Light (FPL), which serves 5.6-million customers around Florida, is asking for approval to raise people’s rates for the next four years.

The proposed rate increase would raise bills during a tough time for many families now financially strapped from the pandemic. Now, some are worrying, saying this proposed rate hike could not be coming at a worse time.

What FPL, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, is calling for is a series of rate hikes over the next four years that would eventually have the average resident paying an extra $18 a month to keep the lights on.

But, just from this year to next year, the rate increases would tack on an extra $10.50 a month to people’s bills.

FPL has customers in part of Seminole County as well as a heavy concentration in Central Florida and parts of Tamp-area counties.

People around the state are concerned about these potential rate increases, saying the situation with COVID-19 already put many households behind on their bills as it is.

“We just really want to say now is not the time,” community activist MacKenzie Marcelin told WPLG.

FPL officials said these rate increases are needed to cover $29 billion in investments. But critics, including the AARP, argue people's hard-earned money would be going into the pockets of FPL’s investors.

In a statement on its website, FPL stated about the hikes, “Typical FPL residential customer bills are expected to remain well below the national average through 2025, even with the proposed rate adjustments.”

There will be a series of virtual hearings held with the Florida Public Service Commission, giving residents a chance to speak about potential rate hikes.

The first meeting will be held Monday at 10 a.m.