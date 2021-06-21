Rock ’n’ Roll at the Garden is back and the excitement was palpable Sunday night, especially for Blake Pedersen.

“I’m gonna be deaf by the end of the night and have a lost voice and I can’t think of a better feeling than that,” said Pedersen. “I’ve been a fan since as long as I remember. I listen to them every day. Everyone knows me knows that I love these guys.”

What You Need To Know MSG reopened at 100% capacity Father’s Day for live music for the first time since the pandemic shut the city down



The Foo Fighters played the worlds most famous arena



Tickets sold out almost instantly

He and his dad celebrated Father’s Day at Madison Square Garden for the Foo Fighters concert: the first live concert since before the pandemic.

Fans we spoke with said there was no better way to bring back live music than this.

“I couldn’t think of a better rock band to open it up,” said Justin Weigand. “There one of the ‘90s rock bands that’s still going strong today so I think it’s gonna be awesome. It’s gonna be a great crowd, so I’m really just looking forward to it.”

The concert was at 100% capacity with all attendees fully vaccinated. Fans came from all over the country for the historic moment, including John Marvel, who told us he’s from Los Angeles.

“It’s New York. It’s the garden. It’s the foo fighters. Come on! Let’s go!” said Marvel.

Tickets for the show went on sale on the June 11 and fans said they sold out almost instantly — a sign that people are ready to get back to the life they knew before the pandemic.

“I think for a lot of people music is a way to cope and so just listening to music on your headphones is going to be a different release than, you know, we’ve all been through so much for a year and a half. This is the first time we get to release it and express it,” said Jaclyn Mitgang.

And with Madison Square Garden reopening to live music, the city is looking like its on its way back to a place where we can all come together to rock.