FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Flagler county deputies are being hailed heroes after stopping a teen from jumping off an overpass, but county leaders say the rescue highlights a need for more mental-health resources in the area.

What You Need To Know Flagler deputies called heroes after saving teen



Crista Rainey and Laura Jenkins got teen down from overpass



The rescue points out Flagler's mental-health needs, officials say



Money from state will fund mental-health access point

Flagler County deputies Crista Rainey and Laura Jenkins on Sunday rushed to an overpass bridge of Palm Coast Parkway, where they said a teen was trying to jump.

“I tried to talk to her about everything other than what was happening,” said Jenkins, who grabbed the teen when she tried to jump.

Rainey climbed the ladder of a fire truck and got the teen safely down on the ground.

“It was a tap dance," Rainey said. "We were trying to find anything just to keep her talking.”

County Manager Jerry Cameron said Sunday's incident is just the latest example of the need for more mental-health resources in Flagler County. Provisional data from the state health department indicates 24 people died from suicide in Flagler last year, down from 25 in 2019, 29 in 2018 and 31 in 2017.

“There absolutely is a huge hole there," Cameron said. "There are many folks that I've heard in the two years that I've been here that are seeking services that just couldn’t find services within our county.”

It's a void he said will soon be filled, thanks to nearly $250,000 from the state to create a mental-health access point in Flagler.

“A person that doesn’t know where to go can go there," Cameron said. "They can be referred there or they can walk into there, they’ll be screened, and it would be determined what services would be appropriate for them. They may be receiving counseling there. They may be referred to one of the partners, but it is a way for them to find help easily.”

For Rainey, any help to prevent situations like Sunday's is welcomed.

“It is a great relief, it is definitely needed,” Rainey said.

The new facility will be where the library’s Bunnell branch is currently located, Cameron said.

He said he hopes to have it open in October or November.