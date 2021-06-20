ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time, the Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to make gender confirmation surgery available to transgender veterans.

What You Need To Know VA announces move to make gender confirmation surgery available to transgender veterans



Sec. McDonough said the decision was ultimately President Biden's



There are around 134 thousand transgender veterans, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality



Additional policy changes will need to be made and could takes years to complete

VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced the news at a pride event at the Orlando Vet Center on Saturday.

McDonough said the move to include gender confirmation surgery in VA healthcare was ultimately President Joe Biden's decision.

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimates there are around 134 thousand transgender veterans.

The new policy also comes months after a Trump-era ban on most transgender people serving in the military was repealed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Our work isn't done until we create a safe and supportive workplace for everyone, free of discrimination, harassment, and fear. Because nobody should have to hide who they love to serve the country that they love," Secretary Austin said.

McDonough said LGBT veterans experience mental illness and suicidal thoughts at higher rates than those outside their community but says that they're far less likely to seek routine care, often due to fears of discrimination.

"For far too long, and for far too many," respect and care "were not the norm for our LGBTQ+ community and our veterans," McDonough said, adding that this is why the VA is "determined to continue down that path. The path of progress."

McDonough's announcement is the start of a lengthy process.

For gender confirmation surgery to be covered by VA health care and included in coverage, additional policy changes will need to be made. It's a process that could take years to complete.