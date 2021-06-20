CLEVELAND — Sibling rivalries are part of life, but three northeast Ohio sisters chose teamwork instead and that’s paid off in a big way.

What You Need To Know The Neidus sisters run StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights, Ohio The three bought StoneWater Golf Club in 2015 and since then, the venue has continued to expand



The sisters graduated from Mayfield High School and all run different parts of the operation

Making sure the furniture is tidied up in the outdoor patio called The Yard, Lindsey Neidus sees another opportunity for expansion.

“It’s funny because the bar itself had been here but it was never built out. And so we’ve been involved here for almost five years and we kept trying to think ‘how can we utilize this in the best way?’ Especially after the pandemic and so many people still wanting to be outside,” Neidus said.

Meanwhile, inside the StoneWater Golf Club, General Manager Whitney Neidus is preparing for a busy events season.

“Every day is an adventure, just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new adventure starts. So every day is different, which is nice, it’s not, you know, your 9-5 job where you know what to expect,” Neidus said.

And in the kitchen, Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus prepares a delicious cheesecake dish. She said she was able to turn a family passion into a career.

“Growing up, just having the opportunity we did, traveling a lot and just being exposed to so much food growing up, we kind of just always had a love for food,” Neidus said.

Despite the different paths, all roads led to the same place for the Neidus sisters.

The three bought StoneWater Golf Club in 2015 and since then, the venue has continued to expand.

“I think we have a really good time. I think, none of this was a plan originally,” Lindsey Neidus said.

The three all graduated from Mayfield High School.

Kathryn became a chef and started her own catering company. Lindsey, the middle sister, worked in fashion and in marketing for the Dow Jones in New York. The oldest, Whitney, had an event planning company.

“Each of us kind of has a different area of expertise, which is nice, so yes, being sisters we can step on each other’s toes, but, you know at the end of the day, we each kind of excel at a different area and support each other,” said Whitney.

Now, they come to work together almost every day leading different parts of the operation and enjoying life together.

“I can actually say I love hanging out with my family. Me and my other sister, we have young kids together, so we’re always hanging out and always having fun. So it’s nice to kind of bring that atmosphere to work as well,” said Kathryn.

And the opportunity to continue growing up together and growing a company is one thing these sisters wouldn’t have any other way.

“I think there’s times where there’s a lot happening here and I feel like every year we’re here there’s more and more that goes on. But I’ve had moments where I’ve thought ‘what would I do?’ if we didn’t. Now we’re really stuck together. Because I can’t really see us doing something else,” said Lindsey.

It's a business success that has become a family affair.