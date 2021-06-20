TAMPA, Fla. — NASA has launched a new mission called 'Equity' to discover more hidden figures of diverse backgrounds to contribute to the space program.

NASA is seeking public input until July 12



NASA will hold a public forum on June 29 to discuss their mission and goals

Neville Lee is a Tampa STEM educator who took part in a NASA outreach program.

"I actually did a project for NASA when I was 18," he said. "Engagement for me has been going on for a while."

That engagement and exposure lead Lee to a career as an industrial designer.

He applauds NASA's Mission Equity and says marginalized communities need exposure to different STEM careers.

"Their concerns are more about their area, how is the light going to stay on and so it doesn't allow them to dream and pursue careers beyond the stars."

NASA is looking for public input to learn of any barriers and to broaden its outreach.

CEO of MetArena Marcus Howard has been championing STEAM programs in the Bay Area. He says Tampa still has a long way to go.

Howard says because the innovation bubble is not inclusive enough that could also hinder NASA from getting the necessary information.

"It's going to be difficult for them to really reach out because of their perspective to get the feedback that they want," he said.

He says the new mission highlights NASA's value on diversity and inclusion.

"If you've seen the Hidden Figures movie you recognize the impact that the black community has specifically had on NASA's success," he said. " So it makes sense for them to want to reproduce that success and make sure in their success—share that with the entire community."

NASA is encouraging everyone and anyone to participate in their Request For Information. Suggestions will be accepted until July 12, 2021.

On June 29, 2021, a virtual public forum is planned to discuss NASA's Mission Equity and goals.