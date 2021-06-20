Resurgence Brewery is putting a local cat and dog on the bottle of its upcoming summer brew.

They've teamed up with the Ten Lives Club and the Buffalo Animal Shelter for a pet photo contest, with animals competing to be the face of a new beer.

And it turns out people really want their pets to be famous, because the Resurgence to the Rescue campaign has raised more than $60,000 for the organizations.

Sven was named top dog and Don Juan was named coolest cat. Resurgence will reveal the beer at an August 1 event that is, of course, pet friendly.