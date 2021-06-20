DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In the aftermath of the Daytona Beach Truck Meet, the future of the event now hangs in the balance.

What You Need To Know Daytona Beach Truck Meet's future uncertain



Business owners have complained about the event



The city's police chief says the event shouldn't come back

​The Daytona Beach police chief and local business owners are speaking up, saying changes need to be made.

Right off A1A sits the Salty Dog Surf Shop, where summer crowds keep owner Max Miller busy.

“We do almost 50% of our business in June and July so it's really important that the tourists are here and able to come down here for sure,” Miller said.

But he said it was a different story last week, thanks to the Daytona Truck Meet.

“The congestion and the noise, the burn outs, the train horns and the trucks that are super loud,” Miller said.

He said the chaos of the event kept people out of his store, costing him money and leaving his parking lot trashed.

“It would be one thing if they were bringing in millions and millions of dollars into the city, but I don't think this event really does that,” Miller said.

While he said he likes most of the town’s special events, this is one he’d like to see not happen again.

“As a free country, I don’t want to say don’t come, but I wouldn’t be disappointed not to see it,” Miller said.

He is not alone. At the last city commission meeting, officials played a compilation of videos captured over the weekend— highlighting what went on. Chief Jakari Young used it to prove why he thinks this event should no longer be welcomed in the city.

“I don’t know how we watch that video and have any other discussion rather than how do we just get rid of this event,” Young said during the meeting.

According to Daytona Beach police, there were more than 1,000 traffic stops and 52 arrests—in addition to more than $170,000 dollars in mandatory overtime racked up by officers. Ultimately, it is not up to the city to decide if this event can continue, but to the speedway, who rents out the space.

Commissioners shared that they are in talks with speedway leadership about what to do going forward.

“If the system is broken and we are saying that there is no way to pressure the speedway to not rent to this promoter then it is just that, the system is broken,” Young said. “I feel like we have to come up with a way to fix this because just speaking for myself, I am not in agreement with altering this event, adjusting this event, changing that dates that they come here, I just want it gone, I think the residents want it gone, it just does not work.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to representatives at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday for comment. They shared this statement:

"Speedway officials will continue to work with the City of Daytona Beach, Volusia County and event organizers for effective event planning for all special events taking place throughout the year."