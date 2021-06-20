WORCESTER, Mass. - There’s bikes in stock at Barney’s Bicycle. Owner Peter Howard says this is thanks to the planning he’s been putting in since last summer.

“When I have an opportunity to get a certain bike, I'll order 10 or 20 of them," Howard said. "Where I might have ordered three or four of them before, just for my opportunity because it's a one shot deal."

The store is trying to build back up its inventory as the bike industry faces a nationwide shortage, which started last summer. Howard says shipping issues, factory shut downs and an increased demand for outdoor activities are part of the problem.

“It's been really tricky for all the bike shops, there really is a very, very limited supply of bikes,” Howard said. “There is nothing in open inventory, so we cannot order any bikes like we usually can, if you'd want a different color or a different size. Bikes are sold out completely.”

Barney’s staff is busy with tune ups and repairs too.

“We have had a two week backlog in repairs, constantly for the past year,” Howard said. “We keep expecting to get caught up but we never do.”

Dan Sullivan took in his grandson’s bike to be fixed. He says he’s been riding a lot.

“The back wheels were broken, the back axle and broken, so needed a fixed and tuned up, all set to go," Sullivan said.

And although business can sometimes get hectic, Howard says he’s lucky to keep growing his business during the pandemic.