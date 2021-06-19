ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ocala man is on a mission and he needs the public's help.

Wayne Schutts is hoping a discovery he made in the ocean off Ormond Beach Friday morning will bring back waves of sweet memories for a mystery couple. For Schutts, there's no other place he'd rather be than in the sand and the surf with his metal detecting gear in tow as he searches for treasures. He says, "It's a passion and a hobby."

Friday, he found something valuable. "I found a ring out in the water and on the inside there was a to and from, initials, and a date of 6-19-83 right in front of the lifeguard station out here. It was in about two feet of water. I left my information with the lifeguard in case anyone inquires about it there."

Schutts knows while the discovery was exciting for him, someone else is likely really missing the wedding band with their anniversary rolling around again. While he knows it's a long shot he wants to give the wedding band back to its rightful owner.

This isn't the first time Schutts has found something with sentimental value. The last time he was just 21 years old.

"The longest recovery I had was 46 years and I was able to get it back to the original owner and they were still married. Still alive," he said.

Schutts is hoping for the same this time around too. "We find things out here with a metal detector. We're not pirates out here plundering. We get more of a thrill from returning something like this over any monetary value we might get from it," he said. "If it's meant to be it's gonna be and it's here waiting for them."

He also has some advice the next time you head to the beach and that is to take your jewelry off before you go. Schutts said if you do lose something and you notice someone out metal detecting as he does, ask for help. Schutts says they're a big community and they enjoy reuniting people with their property.