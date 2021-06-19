ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud woman who has helped special needs children for decades now has a new home to raise her kids in. It was much-needed after her house caught fire back in 2020.

What You Need To Know Gail Foster has 10 adopted children who have special needs



Foster now has a new home after her previous home burned down last year



Firefighters who responded to the fire visited the home Saturday for the unveiling

​Fire trucks from the St. Cloud Fire Rescue drove to Gail Foster's home for the big unveiling.

“I love it,” Foster said after seeing her completed home for the first time Saturday. “Totally overwhelmed. This is awesome.”

This home has come a long way from when it burned last year.

Foster lives in the home with 10 children she adopted — all with special needs. She and her late husband had been involved in foster care for decades. In 1984, they adopted their first child and have continued to adopt since then.

“Something we all dreamed of a safe place to live in," Foster said. "To have it come true at this time is amazing.”

Many of the children were inside the home when it caught fire more than a year ago. They were able to get out safely thanks to St. Cloud firefighters. Those first responders returned to the home Saturday.

“It's really nice to see this end of a really bad call,” St. Cloud Assistant Fire Chief Chad Peterson said.

Foster says she is excited about everything the new home has to offer. It’s all handicap-accessible, which she said will be great for the children.